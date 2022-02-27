Conservancy worker dies after tree falls on him in Coimbatore

A conservancy worker of the Coimbatore Corporation was killed after a tree fell on him at CMC Colony, near Ukkadam, on Sunday. The police said that Suresh Kumar (30), a resident of CMC Colony, died without responding to treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. According to the police, Kumar, who was a contract worker for the Corporation, was sleeping under the tree near Ukkadam junction and the tree fell on him around 4 p.m. The tree fell on him, allegedly due to removal of soil for the Smart City works. The Fire and Rescue Services Personnel pulled him out and rushed to the CMCH where he died died around 7 p.m. The Ukkadam police registered a case