Conservancy worker allegedly compelled to get into drain in Coimbatore

March 22, 2022 18:11 IST

Coimbatore Corporation says the worker did it on his own volition

A Coimbatore Corporation conservancy worker has alleged that he was forced to get into a storm water drain on Perur Main Road in Selvapuram to clear a block. The Corporation sources said the worker got into the drain on his own volition and denied coercion.

The worker , Subramani, alleged in a video clipping that Ward 78 Sanitary Supervisor Manickam had asked him and two of his fellow workers – Dharman and Senthilkumar – to clear the block in the Selvapuram stretch of the storm water drain.

When they reported to him that it was impossible to clear the block without getting into the drain, Mr. Manickam had forced them to somehow complete the task and therefore he was compelled to get into the drain.

E.R. Selvam of Tamil Nadu Annal Ambedkar Sugadhara Thuppuravy Matrum Podhu Paniyalar Sangam alleged that Mr. Manickam had been forcing the workers for the last three days and said the incident took place on Monday.

Mr. Manickam had also asked the workers to record their cleaning the drain and report back to him.

The Corporation said the drain that Mr. Subramani entered into was a storm water drain. The sanitary supervisor had asked the workers to only clear the block. He had not asked them to enter the drain, as alleged.

Mr. Manickam said he was nowhere near the place when the workers got into the drain. The video clipping that the workers had posted was the proof to back his claim.

Mr. Subramani also alleged that the Corporation did not give the workers any safety equipment to clean the drain. It also did not provide safety gear like gloves or boots.

Mr. Selvam added that as principal employer it was the Corporation’s responsibility to ensure that the workers worked with safety gear and equipment, even though it had engaged the workers on contract through a manpower agency.

Sources in the Corporation clarified that it was manpower agency contractor’s responsibility to supply those gear and equipment.

Later in the afternoon, in a statement, the civic body said it had suspended Mr. Manickam and tasked the city health officer with conducting the inquiry.