Conservancy in Erode workers seek disbursement of revised wages

Stating that wage hike of ₹ 1,000 for conservancy workers (Thuimai Kavalargal) announced by the State government is yet to be given to them, members of Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association affiliated to AITUC staged a demonstration at Sathyamangalam here recently.

Led by its president and former MLA, P.L. Sundaram, the members said that 66,130 workers were appointed by the government in 2015, who were earlier paid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and later by the local bodies. Their meagre wage of ₹ 2,600 is insufficient to meet their needs, yet to continue to perform their duty, they added. Around 350 women are working in Sathyamangalam, Bhavani Sagar and Talavadi blocks in the district.

Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani had in March 2020 announced a wage hike of ₹ 1,000 for Thuimai Kavalargal in the State Assembly. But no government order was passed in the past four months and the hiked wage is not paid to the workers. Hence, necessary steps should be taken, they added.