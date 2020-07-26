Conservancy in Erode workers seek disbursement of revised wages

Stating that wage hike of ₹ 1,000 for conservancy workers (Thuimai Kavalargal) announced by the State government is yet to be given to them, members of Erode District Local Body Workers’ Association affiliated to AITUC staged a demonstration at Sathyamangalam here recently.
Led by its president and former MLA, P.L. Sundaram, the members said that 66,130 workers were appointed by the government in 2015, who were earlier paid wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and later by the local bodies. Their meagre wage of ₹ 2,600 is insufficient to meet their needs, yet to continue to perform their duty, they added. Around 350 women are working in Sathyamangalam, Bhavani Sagar and Talavadi blocks in the district.
Minister for Municipal Administration S.P. Velumani had in March 2020 announced a wage hike of ₹ 1,000 for Thuimai Kavalargal in the State Assembly. But no government order was passed in the past four months and the hiked wage is not paid to the workers. Hence, necessary steps should be taken, they added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath