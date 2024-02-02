GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consecration ceremony performed at Avinashi Lingeswarar Temple in Tiruppur district

February 02, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering worship during the kumbabishekam of Avinashi Lingeswarar Temple in Tiruppur district on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Devotees offering worship during the kumbabishekam of Avinashi Lingeswarar Temple in Tiruppur district on Friday, February 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arranagement

Thousands of devotees witnessed the consecration ceremony at Avinashi Lingeswarar Temple in Tiruppur district on Friday, February 2, 2024.

Special pujas were performed for the temple’s presiding deities Avinashi Lingeswarar and Karunambigai Amman.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Shekhar Babu and Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan offered worship, along with District Collector T. Christuraj and other senior officials.

As the devotee turnout was huge, many complained about the difficulty in getting darshan, and blamed the issuance of VIP passes in large numbers for the situation.

A sum of ₹1.5 crore contributed by the devotees was utilised for refurbishing Thirumaligai Bhakthi Mandapam, without altering the trappings of antiquity. The doors were spruced up and electricity lines revamped. The trustees of the temple have decided to affix solar panels in the temple after the consecration.

The district administration had announced a local holiday for the event. Over 1,000 police personnel were posted for security duty.

