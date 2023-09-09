Conman booked for selling rental car in Coimbatore

September 09, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Crime Branch police have registered a case against an alleged conman, who had deceived a real estate agent of Kinathukadavu into purchasing a rental car.

According to a complaint lodged by Sivakumar, 42, he had purchased the car for ₹14 lakh from Kumkum Prakash belonging to Anamalai who got acquainted through a common friend.

Sivakumar realised he had been cheated when the firm owning the car tracked the vehicle and took it back from his house.

The police are on the lookout for Kumkum Prakash.

Inspector injured while chasing criminals

Two alleged criminals reportedly abandoned a two-wheeler and left behind machetes when they were chased by a police team near Sulur during the early hours of Saturday.

Inspector of Sulur Station Madhavan, who was on night patrol in a jeep tried to intercept the two-wheeler without a number plate when the criminals had attempted to flee.

The inspector gave a hot chase for a few km and cornered the criminals. However, they escaped as the jeep had hit against a road barricade. The inspector sustained minor injuries in the accident.

House break-ins reported

House break-in incidents were reported at two locations in the city.

Kailasam (49), a construction worker, had lodged a complaint with the Singanallur police that his house was found broken open and a little over five sovereign jewellery missing.

In the other incident in Saravanampatti limits, ₹45,000 cash and two gold bangles were found stolen from the house of Pappathiammal in Varadarajulu Nagar.

Driver ends life

A driver Shanmugasundaram, 28 of Ponnachiyur near Pollachi reportedly ended his life after uploading RIP (Rest In Peace) status in his mobile phone in Kottur limits.

The police stepped in based on information provided by his acquaintances, and found the driver dead at his house.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)