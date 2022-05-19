Congress workers in Salem protest against release of Perarivalan

Members of Indian National Congress led by former Minister K.V.Thangkabalu conducted a silent protest in front of the Collectorate here on Thursday condemning the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan.

Mr. Thangkabalu along with Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi and senior party leaders protested by covering their mouths with white clothes. The protesters held placards condemning violence and killings on the basis of difference of opinion. The protesters said that democracy must be saved and the person pardoned by court, Perarivalan is a convict in the case.

Talking to presspersons, Mr.Thangkabalu condemned the release of Perarivalan and said that Congress leaders are in shock hearing the news of the release. He added that the party does not wish to comment on Supreme Court’s judgment. However, the court has released somebody who was found guilty by the Supreme Court itself, he said.

Mr. Thangkabalu questioned if this is the situation in the case of a Prime Minister, what security would India’s judiciary and governments provide for ordinary public. He said that none would be safe in this country hereafter, including the Prime Minister and the President and added that India should continue to be a democratic, independent country. Mr.Thangkabalu said that the trust the people had on the judiciary has been shattered after this judgment.