Congress workers in Pollachi stage demonstration demanding better train services

June 02, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of Coimbatore South District Congress Committee staged a demonstration in front of the Pollachi Railway Station on Friday demanding operation of new train services to Mayiladuthurai and other destinations in the delta districts.

They raised slogans questioning the delay in completion of work on water supply to Pollachi station from Ambarampalayam.

Their other demands included restoration of trains from Coimbatore to Tuticorin, Rameswaram and Tiruchendur via Pollachi; installation of goods yard at Anamalai Railway Station; start of Coimbatore-Salem MEMU train from Coimbatore; restoration of the fast passenger train from Palakkad to Rameswaram via Pollachi; and re-start of Kovilpalayam Railway Station.

They also demanded a reservation counter at Kinathukadavu Railway Station, and start of Cheran Express and Uday Express from Pollachi Railway Station.