Congress workers in Erode protest against against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

April 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau

Workers of the Congress party staging a demonstration in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 30 Congress party workers, who had threatened to lock the post office at Surampatti in Erode condemning the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament, were stopped by the police here on Friday. 

The party had announced that it would take out a rally from S.K.C. Road to Surampatti Four Road and lock the post office. The party workers started their rally and raised slogans against the disqualification of their leader and accused the BJP-led Central government of “murdering democracy”.

When the protesters arrived at the Surampatti Four Road, policemen told them that they do not have permission for the rally and asked them to disperse. Later, the members left the spot. 

