HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress workers in Erode protest against against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

April 21, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Workers of the Congress party staging a demonstration in Erode on Friday.

Workers of the Congress party staging a demonstration in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Over 30 Congress party workers, who had threatened to lock the post office at Surampatti in Erode condemning the disqualification of their leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament, were stopped by the police here on Friday. 

The party had announced that it would take out a rally from S.K.C. Road to Surampatti Four Road and lock the post office. The party workers started their rally and raised slogans against the disqualification of their leader and accused the BJP-led Central government of “murdering democracy”.

When the protesters arrived at the Surampatti Four Road, policemen told them that they do not have permission for the rally and asked them to disperse. Later, the members left the spot. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.