Congress workers in Erode demand withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Committee staged a demonstration here on Monday demanding the Central government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme.

Led by MLA E. Evera Thirumagan, the protesting members said India was facing threat from neighbouring countries and instead of strengthening the armed forces, the scheme allowed youth only to serve the nation for four years. The contract system in the Army was unacceptable as youth would not be attracted to the armed forces over the years. “Instead of strengthening the armed forces, the country will face a huge shortage of personnel,” they said. They raised slogans that the dreams of soldiers would not be fulfilled as they become jobless at the age of 22.

The government is not concerned about the welfare of youngsters, they said and wanted the scheme to be withdrawn.