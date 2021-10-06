Congress workers demand release of Priyanka Gandhi

Congress party workers staged a protest in front of the Salem Collectorate on Tuesday, condemning the arrest of party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Uttar Pradesh recently.

Ms.Gandhi was arrested while she was on her way to meet the families of farmers who were run over by the car driven by Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son during a farmers’ protest at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

About 100 party workers raised slogans against the BJP government and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over Ms. Vadra’s arrest. Terming the arrest undemocratic, they demanded her release immediately. The also demanded the arrest of the Minister’s son and sought the resignation of Mr.Adityanath.

Demonstration in Erode

Condemning the alleged killing of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh, members of various political parties and farmers’ associations staged a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road in Erode. The protesters said farmers had been staging a massive protest against farm laws in New Delhi for the last 10 months. “The BJP leaders deliberately killed the farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri,” they alleged. They wanted murder cases registered against Mr. Mishra and Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya.