The Indian National Congress marched to a thumping victory securing a lead margin of 1,92,486 voters defeating the AIADMK here on Tuesday. Congress candidate K. Gopinath polled 4,92,883 votes; while the AIADMK candidate V. Jayaprakash polled 3,00,397 votes. The BJP came third with 2,14,125 votes, while Vidhya Veerapan of Naam Tamilar Katchi came fourth with 1,07,083 votes.

