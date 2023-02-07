Congress will win the Erode byelection by big margin: CPI (M)

February 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) State secretary K. Balakrishnan said that Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan will win the Erode (East) byelection by a big margin on Tuesday.

The CPI(M) leader paid floral tribute to the former organiser of the Federation of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association Lakshmi Narasimman on his death anniversary at Mettur.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Union Government should form a JPC regarding the Adani-Hidenburgh row. The funds allocated for the MGNREGA scheme were reduced in this Budget, allegedly to destroy the scheme. This Budget does not prioritise job creation. So, condemning the budget on behalf of CPI(M), we are conducting a protest on February 27 and 28 across the State. Unseasonal rain destroyed the paddy crop on three lakh acres in the delta region. The Chief Minister announced a relief of ₹20,000 per hectare for the loss of yield to the tune of 33%. We urge that relief be provided to all farmers. Likewise, the government should take steps to get crop insurance amounts for the farmers.

Mentioning the attack on Dalits and the Vengaivayal incident, Mr. Balakrishnan said that in many places Dalits were denied entry to temples. We urge the Tamil Nadu police and CB-CID to soon arrest the persons related to the Vengaivayal incident. The government should put an end to untouchability.

Alleging that the past AIADMK during its regime left the government with over ₹5 lakh crore in debt, Mr. Balakrishnan said to remove the BJP government at the Centre and to defeat it, we were working with the DMK and at the same time, we would protest for the people’s demands. “We have no objection to a pen-shaped memorial for former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, but we want the government to bring consensus on this issue,” Mr. Balakrishnan added.