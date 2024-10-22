Congress, VCK have sounded a warning bell to DMK, says Edappadi K. Palaniswami 

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday reiterated his charge that trouble is brewing in the DMK alliance. “One has to wait and watch whether the alliance will continue,” he told journalists at Konganapuram in Edappadi Assembly constituency in Salem.

According to him, Congress functionary Tiruchi Velusamy, in the wake of certain controversial remarks made by a DMK spokesperson Rajiv Gandhi about former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, has sounded a warning bell to the DMK. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi chief Thol. Thirumavalavan too placed various demands with the DMK that remain unfulfilled. “He has also given a warning bell,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

He claimed that many Ministers were involved in corruption. “When the AIADMK returns to power in 2026, it will expose them,” he added.

Reiterating his demand for a White Paper on the status of implementation of Chennai Flood Disaster Mitigation and Management Committee recommendations, Mr. Palaniswami said stagnation of rainwater during recent rains affected the people severely. Asked about the State government imposing restrictions on the conduct of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam conference at Vikravandi on October 27, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK, when in power, gave permission for 36,000 demonstrations whereas the DMK refused permission for a protest organised by the AIADMK. “People will teach the DMK a lesson in the 2026 Assembly election,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the party’s branch secretaries, he said the DMK’s claims of a strong alliance indicated that it was weak. “If alliance parties disown DMK, it will fall,” he said. The AIADMK contested in 11 Assembly elections and won seven times and laid a strong foundation for the State’s development.

“There is no permanent loss or victory for any political party as it depends on the circumstances and asked secretaries to focus on the Assembly election,” he added.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, he said, “Monarchy was abolished in India, but the DMK family is trying to revive it, which won’t happen.”