Congress takes out cycle rally against fuel price hike

Members of the Coimbatore Urban District Pradesh Congress Committee took out a bicycle rally on Monday condemning the fuel price hike.

Fuel prices

Committee president K. Karuppasamy said the daily increase in fuel prices and petrol shooting past the ₹ 100-mark had hit hard people from all sections of society.

The fuel price increase would have cascading effect on the economy and there was every possibility that the prices of essential commodity could go beyond the reach of the common man. It was to condemn this fuel price hike that the Committee members took out the rally from the party office to Puliakulam.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Working president Mayura S. Jayakumar led the rally, which saw the participation of around 150 members.

Mr. Karuppasamy also said the protest held here was in response to a call given by the State unit of the party.