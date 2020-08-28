Congress stages protests against NEET, JEE

Members of the Coimbatore urban, rural north and rural south units of the Congress staged protests in the city, Karumathampatty and Pollachi on Friday, condemning the Central Government’s decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations.

In the city, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president ‘Mayura’ Jayakumar led the protest held at Town Hall. Mr. Jayakumar said by observing physical distancing norms, the unit office-bearers took turns to protest by shouting slogans and holding placards against the government decision.

In Karumathampatty, party leader V.M.C. Manoharan led the protest. Around 100 party workers participated shouting slogans against the government.

Likewise, in Pollachi, around 30 persons led by the unit president M.P. Sakthivel protested in front of the BSNL office, near bus stand. Mr. Sakthivel said it was unfair on the part of the government to hold the medical and engineering entrance examinations when students were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Jayakumar added that the government deciding to hold the exam had come at a time when the entire State was demanding exemption for its students from NEET.

Staff Reporter adds from Erode: Urging the Central government to cancel NEET and JEE exams during pandemic, members of Erode South District Congress Committee staged a demonstration at Moolapalayam.

Led by its district president Makkal G Rajan, members said that there is stiff opposition to conduct of NEET exams in the State as students were seeking exemption from appearing for the exam. But, the Centre is keen on conducting the exams during the pandemic when there is no safety for the people. They also wanted the State government to pressurise the Centre so that the exam is not conducted in the State.

Likewise, members of Erode Urban District Congress Committee, led by its president E.P. Ravi, staged a demonstration at Surampatti Four Road.