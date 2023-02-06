HamberMenu
Congress stages protest in Salem demanding probe against Adani

February 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding a probe against industrialist Adani, the Congress staged a protest in Salem on Monday.

As part of the nationwide protest, the Congress cadre staged a protest before a nationalized bank at Fort in the city. They raised slogans regarding their demands.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee general secretary T. Karthick participated and spoke about the issue.

In Attur, Congress workers led by Congress East district president S.K. Arthanari staged a demonstration in front of a nationalised bank on Attur - Kamarajar Road.

