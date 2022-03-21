Congress stages protest in Karumathampatty

Members of the Congress’ Coimbatore north district unit led by president V.M.C. Manoharan staged a protest in front of Karumathampatty Municipality condemning the highhanded behaviour of local DMK leaders.

A release from Mr. Manoharan said the local DMK leadership had defied their party president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin who had said he was ashamed of the behaviour of his party cadre who had usurped the local body leadership positions allotted to allied political parties.

The only leadership position that the DMK had allotted to the Congress in Coimbatore was the Karumathmpatty municipal chairperson post. But on the day of indirect election to the chairpersonship, the DMK local leadership had usurped the seat.

That the Karumathampatty DMK leaders had not relented even after Mr. Stalin had made the statement only reflected the respect they had on their leader, the Congress leader said and added that he was hopeful that the DMK president would intervene to resolve the issue.