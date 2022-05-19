Congress stages protest in Coimbatore

Congress cadre led by TNCC working president Mayura S. Jayakumar staging a protest by gagging themselves in Coimbatore on Thursday, against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict A.G. Perarivalan. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

: Members of the Coimbatore urban district unit of the Congress led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar and the unit president K. Karuppasamy staged a protest near the Coimbatore Collectorate condemning the release of a Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict.

By covering their mouths with white cloth the members, around 150 of them, held placards that read ‘let’s oppose violence, murder was not a solution to resolve difference of opinion’.

Mr. Jayakumar said the Supreme Court ordering the release of a convict would set a bad precedent and would throw open the flood gates for release of persons convicted in various heinous crimes. It should be remembered that a former Prime Minister was assassinated on Tamil soil and that the verdict had shattered the faith on judiciary.

It was to express their pain, anguish that the Congress cadre had gagged themselves with white cloth and squatted in protest, he added.