Congress stages protest in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

09 August 2021 23:43 IST

Congress cadre led by working president Mayura S. Jayakumar staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk Office on Monday against the Union government for renaming Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, India’s highest sporting honour, after Dhyan Chand.

Mr. Jayakumar said the government dropping former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s name in the Khel Ratna was vindictive politics. Rajiv Gandhi had worked for the country’s development and came from a family that had fought for the country’s independence and development.

The BJP government had dropped Rajiv Gandhi’s name only because it had no leaders to project. The part had no sacrifice to project, either.

Advertising

Advertising

If at all the government had to honour a sportsman, it had to only institute another award and not drop Rajiv Gandhi’s name.

That the name change happened because of popular demand was unacceptable. The government would do well to undo the change to resume conferring the Khel Ratna award in Rajiv Gandhi’s name, he said and added that until then the Congress would continue to protest on the issue.

More than 100 persons participated in the protest.