Congress stages protest in Coimbatore over Priyanka’s detention

Members of the Coimbatore urban district of the Congress staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Tuesday to condemn the detention of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Working president Mayura S. Jayakumar, more than 100 party workers wore black shawls and condemned the Uttar Pradesh Government for detaining Ms. Vadra, who was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri to protest against the alleged killing of farmers.

Mr. Jayakumar said it was undemocratic of the Uttar Pradesh government to detain Ms. Vadra, and sought free movement for the Congress leader to Lakhimpur Kheri.