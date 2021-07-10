Congress stages protest against fuel price hike

COIMBATORE

10 July 2021 23:20 IST

Mahila Congress members staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Saturday against fuel price hike.

The cadre led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Working president Mayura S. Jayakumar walked from Clock Tower Junction in Town Hall to the Junction after the Coimbatore City Police denied permission to hold a protest there.

Mahila Congress cadre attempted to cook using firewood to highlight the fact that the price of LPG cylinder was beyond the reach of common man.

Mr. Jayakumar, who addressed the protesters, said the Central Government had failed to control the price of LPG cylinder, which had touched ₹1,000. People from the middle and lower income groups were the worst affected as they had lost their livelihood during the COVID-19 lockdown and it was during this period that the Government had hiked cylinder price.

Petrol and diesel price had also increased. The Government, it appeared, had failed to sense people’s sentiment and gauge their hardships. District Pradesh Congress Committee president for urban district K. Karuppasamy was also present at the protest.

Likewise, the Makkal Needhi Maiam cadre also staged a protest at Red Cross Junction against LPG cylinder price hike.