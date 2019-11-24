Congress stages protest against Centre’s policies

Congress workers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mohan Kumaramangalam on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office against the Central Government’s economic policies.

The protesters raised slogans against the government for failing people by ruining the economy. They also questioned the government for its failure to create the promised two-crore jobs a year.

Addressing the protesters, Coimbatore Congress leaders said that in the last 66 months, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ruined the economy. The worst affected were small and medium enterprises and the entrepreneurs had turned into daily wagers.

The speakers also slammed the government for bringing in demonetisation and introducing Goods and Services Tax.

All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu Sanjay Dutt also addressed the gathering.