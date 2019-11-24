Coimbatore

Congress stages protest against Centre’s policies

more-in

Congress workers led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mohan Kumaramangalam on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office against the Central Government’s economic policies.

The protesters raised slogans against the government for failing people by ruining the economy. They also questioned the government for its failure to create the promised two-crore jobs a year.

Addressing the protesters, Coimbatore Congress leaders said that in the last 66 months, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ruined the economy. The worst affected were small and medium enterprises and the entrepreneurs had turned into daily wagers.

The speakers also slammed the government for bringing in demonetisation and introducing Goods and Services Tax.

All India Congress Committee Secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu Sanjay Dutt also addressed the gathering.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2019 12:51:26 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/congress-stages-protest-against-centres-policies/article30064388.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY