Coimbatore

Congress stages protest against Central government in Krishnagiri

Congress workers staging a protest in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN
Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 05, 2022 18:33 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:33 IST

Congress workers staged a demonstration slamming the Union government on a range of issues, including its “vindictive politics” against the Congress leadership, here on Friday.

The protesters condemned the BJP-led Union government for “unleashing” the Enforcement Directorate against the Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in a bid to stifle opposition.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and called for an immediate halt to the attack and the trolling of the party leaders.

The protesters also slammed the hike in GST on essential commodities,and  alleged that the hike on essential commodities was a direct attack on the common people.

