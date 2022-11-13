Congress should come out of DMK alliance, says H. Raja

M. Sabari Erode
November 13, 2022 21:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress should leave the DMK alliance instead of questioning the BJP over the release of convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, BJP leader H. Raja said here on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Raja said that during the Congress-DMK government at the Centre, ₹62,000 crore was allocated to Tamil Nadu through the 13th Finance Commission. But under the BJP government, ₹1.67 lakh crore was allocated to the State. In every department, the BJP government had allocated more funds than the Congress government, he claimed.

When asked about the DMK alliance’s demand to replace the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Raja said Governor R.N. Ravi was speaking the truth, and there was no chance of replacing him.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether Home Minister Amit Shah asked his party to fill the vacuum that was created by the death of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, he said the Home Minister said the party missed the opportunity to fill the vacuum created by their deaths, and asked party functionaries to act fast as the DMK government was becoming unpopular by the day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app