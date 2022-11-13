Congress should come out of DMK alliance, says H. Raja

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress should leave the DMK alliance instead of questioning the BJP over the release of convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, BJP leader H. Raja said here on Sunday.

Addressing the media, Mr. Raja said that during the Congress-DMK government at the Centre, ₹62,000 crore was allocated to Tamil Nadu through the 13th Finance Commission. But under the BJP government, ₹1.67 lakh crore was allocated to the State. In every department, the BJP government had allocated more funds than the Congress government, he claimed.

When asked about the DMK alliance’s demand to replace the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Mr. Raja said Governor R.N. Ravi was speaking the truth, and there was no chance of replacing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On whether Home Minister Amit Shah asked his party to fill the vacuum that was created by the death of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, he said the Home Minister said the party missed the opportunity to fill the vacuum created by their deaths, and asked party functionaries to act fast as the DMK government was becoming unpopular by the day.