Congress seeks action against Seeman

Erode

13 October 2021 22:26 IST

Members of the lawyer’s wing of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee submitted a petition on Wednesday to the Superintendent of Police S. Sasi Mohan demanding action against Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for making derogatory remarks against party leaders during a public meeting.

Led by its State secretary C.M. Rajendran, district Congress leaders said that during a public meeting in Melur and at Vikravandi on October 12, Mr. Seeman said that death by human bombs will once again occur in the State and asked his partymen to prepare for the same. “He had passed derogatory remarks against the Congress leaders”, they said and added that he spoke against the culture of the country. They said that his speech was in favour of LTTE, an organisation that was banned in the country, and would incite violence in the country.

