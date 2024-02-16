GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress protests against electoral bond scheme in Erode

February 16, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Congress workers staging a demonstration in Erode on Friday.

Congress workers staging a demonstration in Erode on Friday.

Members of the Erode District Congress Committee have alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was involved in massive corruption in the electoral bonds scheme that was struck down by the Supreme Court.

A demonstration was organised by the committee in which members raised slogans against the BJP. They said the scheme was introduced by the BJP to receive maximum funds from unaccountable sources and pointed to the court’s order that said changes made into the law to introduce the scheme was unconstitutional.

They said the BJP is the biggest beneficiary of the scheme as they received 55% funding, while the Congress received 9% through the scheme. “There is no transparency in the scheme and the BJP received money illegally,” they said and wanted an investigation to be carried out.

