Congress protests against ED in Coimbatore

As part of the nationwide protest against the summoning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Coimbatore district unit staged a demonstration at Sivananda Colony here on Tuesday.

Ms. Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the ED for the second time this month on Tuesday, after she recovered from COVID-19, in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald Newspaper.

In Coimbatore, Congress party members headed by District Congress president K. Karuppusamy staged a demonstration in which nearly 200 cadre participated. Congress National Secretary Mayura S. Jayakumar told The Hindu the Union government had been using the government machinery such as Central Bureau of Investigation and ED to fabricate false complaints against the Opposition leaders.

Terming the questioning as ‘political vendetta’, he denied the charges against the Gandhi family, saying that the transactions related to the National Herald were made only through banks. He also said the party would intensify the protests in the coming days.