Congress protests against ED in Coimbatore

The district unit of the Congress on Friday staged a protest against the Enforcement Directorate (ED), for summoning party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED continuously for three days in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Congress members across the country staged protests against the summoning of Mr. Gandhi and action by the Delhi police. The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee staged demonstrations at 72 places across the State on Friday.

In Coimbatore, party members led by TNCC working president Mayura S. Jayakumar staged a demonstration in front of BSNL office near the Collectorate. Nearly 100 people protested and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

Protesters alleged that the Union Government is using the departments and government machineries such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to harass opposition party members.

Mr Jayakumar said, “Rahul Gandhi was made to run around unnecessarily by the ED. The Delhi police entered the All India Congress Committee office through illegal means and beat up the party workers. This kind of events happened only during the British period in Jallianwala Bagh.”