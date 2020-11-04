Congress petitions Collector on temple land

Tiruppur

04 November 2020 00:13 IST

A day after residents of Andipalayam and neighbouring villages staged a demonstration condemning the construction of police quarters allegedly on temple land, Congress party members petitioned Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan in support of the residents on Tuesday.

The petition signed by Tiruppur North District Congress Committee president P. Gobi urged the district administration to return the temple land in Andipalayam to the residents and not to go ahead with the construction of the police quarters. The residents were prepared to continue their protest if no action was taken, the petition claimed.

Nearly 750 residents staged a demonstration on Mangalam Road in Tiruppur City Police limits on Monday. They alleged that the police quarters building was proposed to be built on an 11-acre land belonging to a temple in Andipalayam.