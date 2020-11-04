Congress petitions Collector on temple land

A day after residents of Andipalayam and neighbouring villages staged a demonstration condemning the construction of police quarters allegedly on temple land, Congress party members petitioned Tiruppur Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan in support of the residents on Tuesday.
The petition signed by Tiruppur North District Congress Committee president P. Gobi urged the district administration to return the temple land in Andipalayam to the residents and not to go ahead with the construction of the police quarters. The residents were prepared to continue their protest if no action was taken, the petition claimed.
Nearly 750 residents staged a demonstration on Mangalam Road in Tiruppur City Police limits on Monday. They alleged that the police quarters building was proposed to be built on an 11-acre land belonging to a temple in Andipalayam.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath