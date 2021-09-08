Coimbatore

Congress petitions Coimbatore Corpn. against Suez project

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Tuesday opposed Suez India Pvt. Ltd. executing the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement project in the city.

In a petition to the Corporation Commissioner, TNCC working president Mayura S. Jayakumar said the handing over of the project to Suez was against public interest, and was tantamount to privatising water supply.

It was unheard of in recent history that a government body had given contract to a private company for 26 years, which was a very long time, Mr. Jayakumar said. That there was a vested interest in handing over the project to the company became evident when Corporation officials preferred complaints with the police against persons who protested against the contract, he alleged.


Sep 8, 2021

