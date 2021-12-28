Congress leader urges workers to make Rahul Gandhi PM

COIMBATORE

28 December 2021 18:47 IST

Congress Legislature Party leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday urged party workers to work hard in the 2024 Lok Sabha election to make Rahul Gandhi Prime Minister.

Addressing the workers after hoisting the party flag at the Congress office in Coimbatore on the 137th foundation day, he said the objective in the 2024 election should be to unseat BJP from power and make Mr. Gandhi the Prime Minister.

Advertising

Advertising

This was a resolve that all workers must make on the foundation day. He distributed sweets to the workers present there and also spoke about the party’s contribution in nation-building, said sources.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar was present.