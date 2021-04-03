Congress leader bats for candidate using son-of-the-soil card

Coimbatore

03 April 2021 00:02 IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagri said the party’s candidate for the Coimbatore South constituency Mayura S. Jayakumar was more qualified than the BJP and MNM candidates, because he was a son of the soil.

“The other two are not from this city. Where were they when the COVID-19 pandemic struck? It was Mr. Jayakumar who helped people,” he said while addressing a public meeting here on Friday.

The opposition to the Congress in the constituency was tired of having to stand up to fight the party. That was the reason they had resorted to throwing stones. This was a sign of frustration, Mr. Alagiri said.

Advertising

Advertising