ADVERTISEMENT

Congress in Erode condemns Manipur incident

July 22, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing stage a demonstration in Erode condemning the Manipur incident on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Condemning the Central and the BJP government in Manipur for failing to take steps to prevent recent attacks on women in Manipur, members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing staged a demonstration here on Saturday. 

They said the incident of women being paraded naked and brutally assaulted in Manipur and the father and the brother of the rape survivor killed by the mob is a shame on the nation. The BJP-led Central government and the BJP government in Manipur failed to prevent such incidents and protect people of the State. “The government in Manipur should be dissolved,” they said and added that the Central government should take responsibility for the incident. 

The demonstration was led by Congress Minority Wing State vice president M. Jawahar Ali and slogans were raised against both the governments. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US