Congress in Erode condemns Manipur incident

July 22, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Condemning the Central and the BJP government in Manipur for failing to take steps to prevent recent attacks on women in Manipur, members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

They said the incident of women being paraded naked and brutally assaulted in Manipur and the father and the brother of the rape survivor killed by the mob is a shame on the nation. The BJP-led Central government and the BJP government in Manipur failed to prevent such incidents and protect people of the State. “The government in Manipur should be dissolved,” they said and added that the Central government should take responsibility for the incident.

The demonstration was led by Congress Minority Wing State vice president M. Jawahar Ali and slogans were raised against both the governments.