HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress in Erode condemns Manipur incident

July 22, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing stage a demonstration in Erode condemning the Manipur incident on Saturday.

Members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing stage a demonstration in Erode condemning the Manipur incident on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Condemning the Central and the BJP government in Manipur for failing to take steps to prevent recent attacks on women in Manipur, members of the Erode Urban District Congress Minority Wing staged a demonstration here on Saturday. 

They said the incident of women being paraded naked and brutally assaulted in Manipur and the father and the brother of the rape survivor killed by the mob is a shame on the nation. The BJP-led Central government and the BJP government in Manipur failed to prevent such incidents and protect people of the State. “The government in Manipur should be dissolved,” they said and added that the Central government should take responsibility for the incident. 

The demonstration was led by Congress Minority Wing State vice president M. Jawahar Ali and slogans were raised against both the governments. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.