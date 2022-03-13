‘Congress has not compromised on Karumathampatti municipal chairmanship’

Congress had not made compromises on Karumathampatti municipal chairmanship, as claimed by the local DMK leaders, Coimbatore rural north district president of Congress V.M.C. Manoharan told journalists on Sunday.

Though the DMK had allotted the town’s chairpersonship to the Congress, DMK councillors voted for fellow councillor G. Manoharan, who won the race defeating Congress’ P. Balasubramanian.

After the DMK leadership expressed disappointment at the behaviour of its local leadership for usurping seats allotted to allies and asked them to resign, the party leaders in Karumathampatti had started a false campaign that they had reached a compromise with the local Congress leaders and that the DMK councillors had chosen a Congress councillor as vice-chairman.

This was wrong and nothing more than a futile attempt by the DMK councillors to mislead their party leadership, Mr. Manoharan said.

The Karumathampatti DMK, led by Mr. Manoharan, had lied to its leadership that it had allotted the vice chairmanship to the Congress. The councillor they had elected vice- chairman, Ward 6 Councllor Yuvaraj, was an independent who had the AIADMK’s support in the local body election and contested against Congress’ candidate, he pointed out.

After getting elected as vice-chairman, Mr. Yuvaraj had attempted to gain Congress membership but the party had scuttled this. The DMK leadership should therefore look into the issue and act against the Karumathampatti leaders for not only disobeying the party’s instruction by usurping the seat, but also misleading the leadership with lies.

In this regard, the Coimbatore rural north district unit had also written to the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, he added.