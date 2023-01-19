Congress demands removal of T.N. Governor

January 19, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The cadre of the Congress party staged a demonstration in Salem and Namakkal on Thursday urging the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

As part of the State-wide protest, the Congress cadre staged a demonstration near Salem Steel Plant. They alleged that the Governor did not give his nod for many bills sent by the State government, which was not only against the government but also against the people’s wishes. So the Governor should be removed from office, they urged.

Similarly, demonstrations were conducted in Namakkal district before the BSNL office on Mohanur Road, in Kalappanaickenpatti in Senthanamangalam, before the Head Post Office in Rasipuram, and before the Anna Statue in Tiruchengode.