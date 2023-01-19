ADVERTISEMENT

Congress demands removal of T.N. Governor

January 19, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Congress cadre staging a demonstration at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The cadre of the Congress party staged a demonstration in Salem and Namakkal on Thursday urging the removal of Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

As part of the State-wide protest, the Congress cadre staged a demonstration near Salem Steel Plant. They alleged that the Governor did not give his nod for many bills sent by the State government, which was not only against the government but also against the people’s wishes. So the Governor should be removed from office, they urged.

Similarly, demonstrations were conducted in Namakkal district before the BSNL office on Mohanur Road, in Kalappanaickenpatti in Senthanamangalam, before the Head Post Office in Rasipuram, and before the Anna Statue in Tiruchengode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US