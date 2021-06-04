Congress demands free vaccination for all

Erode District Congress Committee sends letter to the President of India

Members of the Erode District Congress Committee (Urban) have urged the President of India to guarantee one crore COVID-19 vaccination a day and to ensure free vaccination for every citizen in the country.

In a letter sent to the President through the district administration, here on Friday, committee president E.P. Ravi said that COVID-19 had caused unprecedented devastation and immeasurable pain to most of the families in the country and vaccination was the only protection against the virus. “The Central government’s delay in procuring the vaccine led to the present condition as out of 140 crore population, only 21.31 crore vaccine doses were administered till May 31. But, the BJP-led government had exported 6.63 crore vaccine doses to other countries, which is a biggest disservice to the nation.”

The letter wanted the Central government to procure the vaccine and distribute it to States free of cost so that population above 18 years was covered by the end of December 31, 2021. “Only by vaccinating one crore people a day, the entire population could be covered and protected against the virus”, the letter said. At present, about 16 lakh people were vaccinated a day across the country every day, the letter said.