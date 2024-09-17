GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress condemns BJP leader’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in Erode

Published - September 17, 2024 06:19 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Congress cadre holding a demonstration against BJP leader H. Raja’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

Congress cadre holding a demonstration against BJP leader H. Raja’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Condemning BJP leader H. Raja’s remarks against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party functionaries staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The protesting functionaries accused Mr. Raja of referring to Mr. Gandhi as anti-national and alleged that the BJP leader was attempting to spread violence in the country. The BJP leader has no right to talk about their leader who is the future Prime Minister of the country, they added.

Mr. Raja’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi had hurt not only the Congress, but the people of the country as well, the protesters said, and demanded that he apologise for his remarks. Mr. Gandhi, whose father Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed his life for the country, comes from a family of martyrs, the cadre said, and added that it was the BJP that had sold the country to a handful of industrialists and cheated the people who voted for them.

Published - September 17, 2024 06:19 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.