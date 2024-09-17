Congress condemns BJP leader’s statement on Rahul Gandhi in Erode

Condemning BJP leader H. Raja’s remarks against Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party functionaries staged a demonstration here on Tuesday.

The protesting functionaries accused Mr. Raja of referring to Mr. Gandhi as anti-national and alleged that the BJP leader was attempting to spread violence in the country. The BJP leader has no right to talk about their leader who is the future Prime Minister of the country, they added.

Mr. Raja’s remarks on Rahul Gandhi had hurt not only the Congress, but the people of the country as well, the protesters said, and demanded that he apologise for his remarks. Mr. Gandhi, whose father Rajiv Gandhi had sacrificed his life for the country, comes from a family of martyrs, the cadre said, and added that it was the BJP that had sold the country to a handful of industrialists and cheated the people who voted for them.