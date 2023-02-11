ADVERTISEMENT

Congress candidate will win by 50,000 votes, says Karti Chidambaram

February 11, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Karti P. Chidambaram, MP, said the Congress candidate for the Erode (East) byelection would win by 50,000 votes.

Campaigning for the Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan here on Saturday, he said that Mr. Elangovan belongs to this constituency and was well known and needs no introduction. He said P. Chidambaram would campaign for the candidate on February 18 and 19, Mr. Karti added.

He said the AIADMK was artificially united and the people would not accept the criticism of the AIADMK. DMK has three years left to fulfil its promise. They would definitely do it.

Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao ordered a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the stock market scam. “A similar investigation should be conducted on the Adani issue,” Mr. Karti said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US