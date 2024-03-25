Congress candidate for Krishnagiri files nominations unaccompanied by party members

March 25, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Congress candidate for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency K.Gopinath’s filing of nomination here raised many eyebrows and speculations on Monday. Mr. Gopinath arrived at the Collectorate unaccompanied by the party functionaries or alliance members, with only his kin beside him to file his nominations.

Mr. Gopinath, a three-time MLA from Hosur was nominated by the Congress in a belated announcement on Saturday long after the party was asked to retain the constituency seat under the DMK alliance.

The sitting Congress MP A. Chellakumar was denied a ticket to contest allegedly causing disgruntlement among his loyalists here, after what appeared to be a largely successful stint of Mr. Chellakumar.

It was against this backdrop that Mr. Gopinath going solitary for the filing of nominations that triggered speculations. According to sources, it was believed that the Congress candidate was scheduled to file his nominations only on Tuesday. However, his unannounced, purportedly ‘stealthy’ arrival with his family, unaccompanied by the alliance party members of the DMK or his own party members raised quite a few eyebrows and speculations of an intra-party rift.