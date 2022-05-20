Congress cadres staged protest demonstration over Perarivalan’s release

Congress cadres during a protest against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan, in Krishnagiri on Thursday, May 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

May 20, 2022 04:01 IST

Congress cadres staged a ‘silent’ demonstration in protest against the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan here in Krishnagiri on Thursday. The protesters bearing a portrait of the slain Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi carried banners with messages that ‘murder cannot be a solution to political disagreements’ among others.

In a token protest, the Congress cadres tied their mouths with white cloth symbolically marking their objections to the Supreme Court invoking its extraordinary powers under Art 142 of the Constitution to release the Perarivalan.

The Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict was released on freed on Wednesday after 30 years of incarceration along with 6 others.

The protesters also highlighted their unanimous objections to use of violence as a political tool through their banners.

Dharmapuri district congress president resigns

In a related incident, the President of district Congress Committee K.Chitrarasu sent in his resignation from his post to the State Congress President K.S.Alagiri.

According to the resignation letter shared, Mr.Chitrarasu has claimed that he was resigning over his inability to reconcile with the continued alliance with those, who celebrate the release the Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict.