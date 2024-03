March 07, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Salem

Members of the Congress staged a demonstration against the State Bank of India (SBI) in Salem on Thursday, as part of its nationwide protest against the Reserve Bank of India and SBI. The protesters demanded that the SBI release the details of donors who provided money to the BJP through electoral bonds without delay, as per the Supreme Court verdict. They also urged the bank not to act in favour of the BJP. In the protest, more than 50 Congress cadres participated.