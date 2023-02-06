Congress cadre protest outside LIC office in Krishnagiri

February 06, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

Congress cadres staged a massive demonstration in Krishnagiti outside the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) office, over the exposure of the largest public sector insurer to the Adani conglomerate, in the wake of the American short-seller Hindenburg Research’s exposé.

The protests were part of nation-wide protests announced by the Congress, over Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud by the Adani Group and its inflated stock value through stock market inflation, allegedly enabled by its proximity to the Narendra Modi-led Union government. In its wake, public sector undertakings LIC and the State Bank of India, both entities with high concentration of public funds were found to have high exposure to the Adani’s stocks.

The protesters slammed the BJP-led Union government and called it “crony capitalism at its worst”, hurting public sector undertakings, which are supposed to be the custodians of investors’ funds.

The Congress, and the Opposition at large, haveslammed the government for rendering LIC and the State Bank of India vulnerable by their exposure to a group that, according to the report, was riddled with irregularities.

