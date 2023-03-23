HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress cadre held in Coimbatore for attempting road, rail blockade

March 23, 2023 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

About 100 Congress party members including 20 women were arrested when they attempted rail and road-blockade agitation at the Coimbatore Railway Junction on Thursday, in protest against party’s national leader Rahul Gandhi being sentenced to two years jail by a Surat Court in the ‘Modi Surname’ defamation case.

Mayura S. Jayakumar, working president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, led the agitation, demanding that the judgement be withdrawn, alleging that the judiciary was not being allowed to function independently by the BJP regime at the Centre.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.