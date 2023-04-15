ADVERTISEMENT

Congress cadre detained in Erode for participating in march without police permission

April 15, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - ERODE 

The party was marching in protest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha; police detained 129 cadre

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel detaining Congress cadre in Erode after their rally | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

As many as 129 Congress cadre were detained by the police after they staged a march condemning the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament, in Erode, on Saturday. 

The party had announced that it would stage a rally from Kalaimadu Silai to the Erode Railway Junction and stage a train roko at the junction. However, the police did not give them permission for their protest. 

Despite not receiving police permission, cadre gathered near Kalaimadu Silai and marched towards the junction. They raised slogans stating that their leader had spoken against the Central government and hence the BJP had “murdered democracy” by disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. They said that the ruling party was unable to answer questions raised by their leader and hence was using other methods to keep him silent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police intercepted their march and the protestors were taken away in vehicles to a wedding hall. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US