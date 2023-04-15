HamberMenu
Congress cadre detained in Erode for participating in march without police permission

The party was marching in protest of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha; police detained 129 cadre

April 15, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel detaining Congress cadre in Erode after their rally

Police personnel detaining Congress cadre in Erode after their rally | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

As many as 129 Congress cadre were detained by the police after they staged a march condemning the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament, in Erode, on Saturday. 

The party had announced that it would stage a rally from Kalaimadu Silai to the Erode Railway Junction and stage a train roko at the junction. However, the police did not give them permission for their protest. 

Despite not receiving police permission, cadre gathered near Kalaimadu Silai and marched towards the junction. They raised slogans stating that their leader had spoken against the Central government and hence the BJP had “murdered democracy” by disqualifying Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha. They said that the ruling party was unable to answer questions raised by their leader and hence was using other methods to keep him silent.

The police intercepted their march and the protestors were taken away in vehicles to a wedding hall. 

