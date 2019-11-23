Congress cadre condemn Centre’s economic policies, stage protest

Members of the Congress Party staged a protest in front of the District Collectorate here on Saturday condemning the economic policies of the Centre.

Slogans raised

Led by former Union Minister K.V. Thangkabalu and Member of Parliament K. Jayakumar, the protesting members raised slogans against the Centre and alleged that the Union government’s policies had led to job loss, drop in GDP growth and agrarian crisis.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Thangkabalu said, “ the current economic policies has put India’s development under question. There is drop in production in sectors such as agriculture and micro, small and medium enterprises. To revive the economy, the Centre must waive off farm loans and offer long term loans to MSMEs,” he said. On BJP forming government in Karnataka, Mr. Thangkabalu said there was no surprise element in it. “The government will not last. The BJP has no respect for law or political ethics”, he said.