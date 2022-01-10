Congress alleges false propaganda by BJP on security breach

Members of the Salem District Urban Congress Committee on Monday submitted a petition to the District Collector to be sent to the Governor charging that the BJP was engaging in a false propaganda on the Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab.

The Congress cadre charged that a false narrative was being spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on the incidents that happened in Punjab. The petitioners charged that the false campaign that Prime Minister returned due to security lapses was aimed at putting the blame on the Congress party and disparaging the party’s image during the Assembly elections.